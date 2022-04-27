WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a report released on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,340,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

