Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $52.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.98. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 87.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

