SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 643.70% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Shares of MRNS opened at $7.09 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.