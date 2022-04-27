Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.