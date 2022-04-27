Revolve Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

RVLV stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. CWM LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Revolve Group by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

