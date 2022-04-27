Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective (down from C$85.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$100.00.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$93.06 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$105.46. The firm has a market cap of C$86.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

