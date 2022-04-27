Analysts Offer Predictions for Nyxoah S.A.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.91) EPS.

NYXH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Nyxoah stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.89. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $5,646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

