GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -3.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

