Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Decreased by B. Riley

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.95 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KNOP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $586.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.10. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

