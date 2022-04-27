Comcast (CMCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Comcast to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 43,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Comcast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.