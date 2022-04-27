Critical Comparison: Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) and New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL – Get Rating) and Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Health Care and Aveanna Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare $1.68 billion 0.33 -$117.04 million ($0.62) -4.84

New York Health Care has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aveanna Healthcare.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for New York Health Care and Aveanna Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Health Care 0 0 0 0 N/A Aveanna Healthcare 0 2 8 1 2.91

Aveanna Healthcare has a consensus price target of $8.91, indicating a potential upside of 196.97%. Given Aveanna Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aveanna Healthcare is more favorable than New York Health Care.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.4% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of New York Health Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Aveanna Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New York Health Care and Aveanna Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Health Care N/A N/A N/A Aveanna Healthcare -6.97% 11.03% 3.30%

Summary

Aveanna Healthcare beats New York Health Care on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Health Care (Get Rating)

New York Health Care, Inc. operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services. It also provides insurance services. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Valley Stream, New York.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc., a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals. The company operates through three segments: Private Duty Services (PDS), Home Health & Hospice (HHH), and Medical Solutions (MS). The PDS segment offers PDN services, which include in-home skilled nursing services to medically fragile children; nursing services in school settings in which its caregivers accompany patients to school; services to patients in its pediatric day healthcare centers; and employer of record support and personal care services, as well as in-clinic and home-based pediatric therapy services, such as physical, occupational, and speech services. The HHH segment provides home health services, including in-home skilled nursing services; physical, occupational, and speech therapy services; and medical social and aide services, as well as hospice services for patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. The MS segment offers enteral nutrition supplies and other products to adults and children delivered on a periodic or as-needed basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

