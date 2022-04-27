Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.95.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 243,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.