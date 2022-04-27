AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Earnings on Friday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AstraZeneca to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZN opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $50.66 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($114.71) to £110 ($140.20) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £115 ($146.57) to £120 ($152.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

