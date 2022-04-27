West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley P. Peters acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 157.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

