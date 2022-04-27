Portland General Electric (POR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 211.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

