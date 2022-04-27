Head to Head Analysis: Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ping Identity and Mobivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping Identity -21.50% -4.65% -3.44% Mobivity -101.04% N/A -114.67%

88.1% of Ping Identity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Mobivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Ping Identity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Mobivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ping Identity and Mobivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping Identity 0 4 10 1 2.80 Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ping Identity presently has a consensus target price of $32.93, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Ping Identity’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ping Identity is more favorable than Mobivity.

Risk & Volatility

Ping Identity has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ping Identity and Mobivity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping Identity $299.45 million 7.41 -$64.39 million ($0.78) -33.92 Mobivity $8.18 million 5.52 -$8.26 million ($0.15) -5.14

Mobivity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ping Identity. Ping Identity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mobivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ping Identity beats Mobivity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners. The company's platform offers secure single sign-on; multi-factor authentication; access security; directory solution; dynamic authorization; risk management; identity verification; API intelligence; orchestration; and fraud detection. It also provides professional and customer support services. The company sells its solutions through a direct sales force. Its customers include enterprises in Fortune 100, U.S. banks, healthcare companies, aerospace companies, auto manufacturers, and North American retailers. The company was formerly known as Roaring Fork Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Ping Identity Holding Corp. in August 2019. Ping Identity Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mobivity (Get Rating)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights. It also captures, normalizes, integrates, and stores transaction data, which is compatible with POS used by restaurants and retailers; provides a digital wallet system for creating and managing dynamic offers and promotions; and leverages the normalized data captured at the POS and applies artificial intelligence for building profiles of known and anonymous customers. In addition, its platform unlocks the transactional data to create relevant and timely customer messages printed on the receipts already being generated at the POS; and transforms standard short message service, multimedia messaging service, and rich communication services into a data-driven marketing medium, as well as provides various analytics to suggest pricing optimizations and guide marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides Belly loyalty solution that focuses on a customer engagement with a customer-facing digital rewards platform through an app and digital pad. It markets and sells its services through direct sales, resellers, and agents, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chandler, Arizona.

