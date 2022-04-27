Olin (OLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Olin to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:OLN opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.37. Olin has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,323,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,419,000 after purchasing an additional 200,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

