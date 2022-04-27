Laboratory Co. of America (LH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America has set its FY22 guidance at $17.25-$21.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $17.250-$21.250 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LH stock opened at $250.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.58. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $249.96 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.62.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

