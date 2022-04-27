LKQ (LKQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.720-$4.020 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.72-$4.02 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barrington Research cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.
LKQ Company Profile (Get Rating)
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
