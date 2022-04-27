Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY22 guidance at $12.00-12.50 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWK opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $136.62 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.23.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

