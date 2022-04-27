Nokia Oyj (NOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nokia Oyj to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOK stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,031,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,146,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,462 shares during the period. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

