Principal Financial Group (PFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

