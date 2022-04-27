Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.23, but opened at $57.05. Hexcel shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 858 shares.

The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.23 and a beta of 1.27.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.