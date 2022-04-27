TG Venture Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 2nd (NASDAQ:TGVCU)

TG Venture Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 2nd. TG Venture Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TG Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. TG Venture Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05.

Get TG Venture Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Venture Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Venture Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.