Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $39.34. 124,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,256,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

