Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$105.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 4,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 80,256 shares.The stock last traded at $67.56 and had previously closed at $71.92.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,602 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.30.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

