PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $144.00. The stock traded as low as $83.57 and last traded at $83.70, with a volume of 17131065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.78.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $162.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.