O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $14.88. O-I Glass shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 14,200 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after buying an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 180,310 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

About O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

