Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 20,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 344,153 shares.The stock last traded at $16.55 and had previously closed at $16.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 296.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $221,488.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 73,721 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

