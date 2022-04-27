Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $151.10, but opened at $157.11. Cadence Design Systems shares last traded at $154.90, with a volume of 14,774 shares.

The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.77.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,897,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock worth $31,402,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

About Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

