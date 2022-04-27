Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 3327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.
XM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.
In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.
About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)
Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.
