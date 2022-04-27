Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Annaly Capital Management traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 311091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

