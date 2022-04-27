Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 76191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

In other Integra Resources news, Director Stephen Edward De Jong bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,326.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,016,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,258,538.01.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$87.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra Resources (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.