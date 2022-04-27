Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 8.8% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $26.30 and last traded at $26.40. 771,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,819,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,453 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 288,598 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 872,675 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 61,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

