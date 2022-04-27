Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $64.00. 560,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,024,894 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $50.30.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

