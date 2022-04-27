Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $823.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $593.86 and last traded at $587.39. Approximately 7,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.58.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.
In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.53 and a 200-day moving average of $540.49. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
