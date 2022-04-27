Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares were up 2.8% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $670.00 to $823.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $593.86 and last traded at $587.39. Approximately 7,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,702,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.58.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,352,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $579.53 and a 200-day moving average of $540.49. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

