Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from €88.00 to €48.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $20.96 and last traded at $21.32, with a volume of 116800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €101.00 ($108.60) to €96.50 ($103.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zalando from €92.00 ($98.92) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

