LianBio’s Lock-Up Period Will End on May 2nd (NASDAQ:LIAN)

LianBio’s (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 2nd. LianBio had issued 20,312,500 shares in its IPO on November 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of LianBio’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LianBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

LIAN opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. LianBio has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

LianBio ( NASDAQ:LIAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts predict that LianBio will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $346,931,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $14,058,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

