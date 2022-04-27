SEA (NYSE:SE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $160.00. The company traded as low as $84.12 and last traded at $86.49, with a volume of 27977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,869,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,984,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,383 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $483,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,041 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $315,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

