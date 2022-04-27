First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. First Hawaiian traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 1159898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

