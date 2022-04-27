Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 3194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.
The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $629.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.76.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
