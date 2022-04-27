Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Banner traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Banner alerts:

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.