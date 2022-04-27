Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Avantor traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 8025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.02.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Get Avantor alerts:

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $248,301,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after buying an additional 2,937,760 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,170,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after buying an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.