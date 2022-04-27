Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU) Lock-Up Period To End on May 2nd

Fortune Rise Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FRLAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 2nd. Fortune Rise Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of FRLAU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRLAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

