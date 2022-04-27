Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.42, but opened at $75.52. Otis Worldwide shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 10,211 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.97.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

