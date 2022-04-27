Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $440.00. The stock traded as low as $381.44 and last traded at $389.17, with a volume of 5971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.40.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.42.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.28 and its 200-day moving average is $475.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

