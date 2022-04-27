GFL Environmental Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on GFL Environmental to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.19.

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$33.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.93%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

