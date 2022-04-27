Newmont Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$83.96.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$92.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$73.37 billion and a PE ratio of 50.27. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$66.25 and a 52-week high of C$108.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

