Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Issued By Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$100.92 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

