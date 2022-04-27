Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.07.

PXT opened at C$25.31 on Monday. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.34.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Insiders have sold a total of 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.46%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

